Totally Psalmic goes from strength to strength

Brainchild of lateral thinker, Colin Sheward, Totally Psalmic is a totally original concept… What’s the premise? Create something of your own based on a Psalm of your choice. Even in competition with head-liners, ‘Texas’, in concert at the castle, this years’ Totally Psalmic managed to beguile the audience this Saturday evening.

From Sue Jones’ celebratory ‘A Psalm to a Personal God’, to musical compositions from Liz May with her inspiring ‘Always by your Side’ and from trio ‘Trinity’, a heart-felt ‘The Father’s Song’, it was an evening to highlight creativity, hope and community.

Winning Seafarers, Rosie and Owen, flanked by judges, Tim and Beverley

Everyone was a winner but the First Prize went to Rosie Corner and Owen Gore, suitably dressed as sea-farers for Rosie’s uplifting ‘Sea Psalm’, based on Psalm 107. With the chorus beautifully written out for audience participation and presented by Owen, the song went down ‘a storm’.

Deborah Rose came second with a lilting and ethereal rendition of her latest composition ‘Under the Feathers of your Wings’ (this was written for the event at short notice).

Second Prize to singer, Deborah Rose

Third prize was awarded to Bernie Lynch for her moving ‘Pentecost Reflections in Shropshire’. Based on Psalm 121, Bernie’s poetry and music took us on a thoughtful journey from Birmingham to Bishop’s Castle.

The evening wouldn’t have been complete without William Chapman’s bold and bright trumpet solo resounding out from the gallery and the stunning art work of Jane Elizabeth Cullum. Judges, Beverley Waite and Tim Gill, had a hard task, but all were rewarded in the end with refreshments, thanks to the kindness of volunteers.

Last but not least, the Master of Ceremonies and linchpin to all, Colin Sheward, gave us a rousing lamentation based on Psalm 69. However, there was no cause for sorrow this evening:

A journey in poetry, Third Prize to Bernie Lynch

‘I will lift mine eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help’

Donations were collected for the Wesley Charity.