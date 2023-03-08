How the M&S Food Hall would look. Picture: Corstorphine and Wright.

Davies Street Ludlow Limited has told Shropshire Council planners that the proposed M&S Foodhall would have "a significant adverse impact on the town centre" and there is no need for another food store in the town.

"We have reviewed the M&S planning application, and have significant concerns regarding the proposal," says the company. "We, therefore, consider that it should be refused."

They also say the former Budgens store in Ludlow town centre represents a better site than at Sheet Road.

The company's letter to planners says: "As well as the small local shops, there are already a number of existing supermarkets in Ludlow.

"The opening of Sainsbury’s in November 2021 means that shoppers have plenty of choice. As such, Ludlow is well provided for, and there is simply not a need for another foodstore."

It adds that planners should wait to see what the impact of Sainsbury's is on the town centre traders before deciding to give the go-ahead.

"Since the Sainsbury’s only opened in November 2021, the second full calendar year of trading is this year, which means that the impact of Sainsbury’s on the town centre might not be fully realised yet," the letter reads.

"As such the M&S application should assess the cumulative impact of both stores on the town centre. M&S have not done this because they know that the cumulative impact of Sainsbury’s and M&S will be in excess of 20 per cent."

Davies Street Ludlow says that the Sainsbury's provided Tesco and Aldi with much needed competition but the M&S would be bad for the town.

"It will simply dilute trade in the town centre further," they say.

"More importantly, M&S will compete more directly with independent shops in the town centre that also focus on providing quality products, threatening the viability and vitality of the town centre at a time when councils should be supporting small retailers and the high street."

They say that to have an M&S taking trade from the town centre when retailers and shoppers are being squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis "will be disastrous."

The letter adds: "At such a delicate time, introducing an out-of-centre M&S will be disastrous."

M&S has been asked to comment.

But planning agents in their submissions to the council say that trade diversion arising from this store by 2027 would be 4.6 per cent from the turnover of Ludlow town centre.

"This is considered not to be harmful as M&S customers are already likely to be undertaking an element of convenience shopping at M&S elsewhere."

They say they will be competing with existing supermarkets rather than Ludlow’s offer of smaller shops and independents.

The consultation deadline on the plan was officially on Thursday, March 16, with a target date for a decision being Friday, April 7.