Minute's silence to be observed in Ludlow on Sunday evening

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A minute's silence will be observed in Ludlow to honour the Queen's life on the eve of the state funeral.

Glenn Ginger
Glenn Ginger

The silence will be observed at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, at the Buttercross, in Ludlow town centre involving the mayor Councillor Glenn Ginger, councillors and Reverend Kelvin Price.

Mayor Glenn Ginger said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Queen, and I invite the townspeople of Ludlow to come together in honour of her life and passing.

"Our thoughts are with our Monarch King Charles III and the royal family."

Ludlow Town Council invites the residents of Ludlow to join in the silence.

