Minute's silence to be observed in Ludlow on Sunday evening

Glenn Ginger

The silence will be observed at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, at the Buttercross, in Ludlow town centre involving the mayor Councillor Glenn Ginger, councillors and Reverend Kelvin Price.

Mayor Glenn Ginger said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Queen, and I invite the townspeople of Ludlow to come together in honour of her life and passing.

"Our thoughts are with our Monarch King Charles III and the royal family."