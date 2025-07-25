Person freed after crash between lorry and car on south Shropshire B-road - air ambulance called

Emergency service crews rushed to the B4368 near Munslow, northeast of Craven Arms this morning (July 25) after a HGV collided with a hatchback car.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at around 8.33am. Three fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Craven Arms, Church Stretton and Much Wenlock fire stations to the scene.

Police, ambulance and Shropshire Council teams also attended.

A fire service spokesperson said crews freed a casualty from the HGV using Holmatro gear, cutters, spreaders and small gear.

Nobody sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital for further assessments while the driver of the car was discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a lorry on the B4368 in Shropshire at 8.36am and sent an ambulance and the Midland Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man, the driver of the lorry, who they treated for injuries not believed to be serious before conveying him to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. A woman, the driver of the car, was also assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene with self-care advice.”

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called at around 8.25am today to Roman Bank junction and Beambridge junction in Munslow following reports of a collision between a HGV and a car.

"No-one was seriously injured and the driver of the HGV was taken to hospital for further assessments."

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 9.47am.