Marie Rashid, 35, of Broad Oaks, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of failing to notify a change in circumstance to obtain a benefit.

The court was told Rashid had not notified the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) that her husband had gained employment - meaning she would not be entitled to income support.

Harry Dickens, prosecuting, said that the overpayment had amounted to just over £17,000 - although the amount charged by the Crown Prosecution Service was just under £17,000, and that it had taken place over around four years between 2019 and 2023.

Mr Dickens told the court that there were "brief" periods of the four years where Rashid's husband was not working and she would have been eligible for the support.

But he said no attempt had been made to notify the DWP of the change in circumstances - despite Rashid having the opportunity after being contacted by the organisation on a number of occasions.

Mr Dickens said: "She was sent numerous correspondence requiring her to update any change of circumstances."