Shrewsbury Live set to return next month with packed line-up of family entertainment

Car-crushing monster trucks and spectacular motorcycle stunts headline a wide array of acts at Shrewsbury Live, which takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground on Sunday August 10.

As well as the main arena entertainment, there will also be vintage vehicle display, funfair and a range of food and drink stalls.

Shrewsbury Live takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground on Sunday, August 10.

Children aged 15 and under are free, and adult tickets are priced at £20 in advance, with organisers promising a fantastic day of entertainment for all the family.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said advance tickets were cheaper than paying on the gate, and were selling well.

He said: “Shrewsbury Live has been a really popular event for us since its launch in 2019, and we are really excited with the line-up for 2025.

“Big Pete and Grim Reaper Monster Truck Show always attract a crowd with their blend of noisy mayhem, and the Boldog Lings Acrobatic Motor Bike Show is a fantastic watch.

“We are also bringing the amazing Vander Brothers to Shrewsbury who will perform spectacular stunts on a giant space wheel which is sure to have people on the edge of their seat.

“Then we have the incredible stunts of the Pedal Power versus Parkour Show, along with the more relaxing sights and sounds of the Steve Longton Sheep Dog Show.

“Live music will be provided by Shropshire’s very own Andy O’Brien and there will even be a singing nun roaming the showground providing some light-hearted entertainment.

“We will also have a vintage vehicle display, and people are being invited to enter their vehicles now - just visit the website at www.westmidshowground.com for more information.”

Gates will open at 9.30am on Sunday August 10, with plenty of free car parking on the DMOS People West Mid Showground.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.westmidshowground.com