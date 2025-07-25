Exclusive: Newcastle hold strong interest in Wolves striker

In one of the ongoing transfer sagas of the summer, Isak could be set to leave the Magpies this transfer window, with a move to Liverpool a possibility.

Newcastle are targeting RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with several European clubs this summer.

However, it is understood that the North East club could make a move for more than one forward if Isak departs and Larsen is among a number of potential options.

It is believed the Premier League side are admirers of the Norwegian and are considering a move for him this summer, depending on their potential outgoings.

They have also been chasing a move for Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

The Express & Star understands that Wolves have not been contacted by Newcastle about Larsen's availability, while the club have no interest in allowing the striker to leave this summer.