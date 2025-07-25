'You've killed mum!' Violent abuser's wife played dead after he strangled her with dressing gown cord in front of horrified son

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the boy told him: “You’ve killed mum, you’ve killed her!” after the incident at the family home in the Telford area on May 17, 2022.

The dad told his son to “stick to the story” that his wife had tried to stab him with scissors. Little did he know that she was pretending to be dead to try and bring the attack to an end.

The man, who is not being named in order to protect the identity of his victim, punched and kicked the woman before “dragging her across the floor”, in view of their son, then grabbing her around the throat.

She said her neck “felt like it was going to pop” as he first throttled her with his hands, before grabbing the cord and continuing the strangulation.

The victim said she “thought she was going to die” and in that moment wanted to so the violence would stop.

The incident was part of a two-year campaign of abuse which ran from May 2022 to May last year.

The man would tell her she was “fat and ugly”, was “financially abusive” and controlled “multiple areas of her life”.

He refused to allow her to cook or clean for herself, and he controlled whether or not she wore make-up or fake tan.