Four year ban, curfew, electronic tag and alcohol treatment course for drink driver

Mark Jones, aged 41, of Paradise Court, Leominster, was stopped in an Audi A1 in Caradoc Drive, Leominster, on September 25, 2023 and found to have 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35mcg.

Hereford Magistrates Court, sitting on December 5, handed Jones an obligatory four year driving ban and ordered him to attend a non-residential alcohol treatment institution in Hereford once a week for a year.

He was also handed a curfew with electronic tagging for a year and told not to leave his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am. He must also attend appointments with a responsible officer for 25 days.

Magistrates were told that the obligatory disqualification would be for 48 months, starting from his last court appearance on November 15 when he was handed an interim ban.

Jones was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victims surcharge of £114 in weekly instalments of £10 starting on January 2, 2024.