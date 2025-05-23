Rail line reopens day after train crashed into tractor trailer near Leominster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Cardiff-bound train crashed into a trailer at a level crossing just north of Leominster, on the Herefordshire/Shropshire border, at about 10.40am on Thursday (May 22).

The mainline was closed and all trains between Hereford and Craven Arms were cancelled for the rest of Thursday and much of today (Friday, May 23).

One man was airlifted to hospital and a woman was conveyed by land ambulance. Neither were said to be seriously injured.

The aftermath of the train crash on Thursday. Photo: Steve Leath

Now National Rail has issued an update to say the line has reopened - though passengers are warned some journeys may still be cancelled as the service returns to normal.

A statement said: "The emergency services have now safely completed their work following a train hitting an obstruction on the line. Trains may still be subject to cancellations whilst service recovers.

"Major disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The aftermath of the train crash on Thursday. Photo: Steve Leath

A man who was arrested in connection with the crash was later released under investigation.

The man, of Bromyard in Herefordshire, was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway on Thursday (May 22).