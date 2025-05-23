Leominster train crash: Man arrested after train hit tractor trailer at level crossing is released under investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The man, of Bromyard in Herefordshire, was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway on Thursday (May 22).

It followed a crash on a level crossing in Nordan, north of Leominster which saw two passengers suffer minor injuries on the Transport for Wales (TfW) train.

The train, which was travelling from Manchester to Cardiff, hit a trailer being towed by a tractor at about 10.40am.

One passenger, a man, was airlifted to Hereford County Hospital and woman was also taken to hospital by ambulance following the crash.

Neither are said to be seriously injured.

But the incident has seen services on the Shrewsbury to Hereford line cancelled as the crash is investigated.

In an update on Friday (May 23), British Transport Police, which is investigating the incident, said: "The 32-year-old man arrested yesterday (May 22) has been released under investigation.

“Officers are still working to establish circumstances leading up to the incident.“