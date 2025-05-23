Shrewsbury to Hereford line to remain closed as investigations into rail crash continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Transport for Wales (TfW) was travelling from Manchester to Cardiff when it hit the agricultural vehicle, injuring two passengers, although not seriously.

A 32-year-old man from Bromyard, Herefordshire, was arrested by British Transport Police (BTP) on Thursday on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway.

A joint statement from TfW and Network Rail on Thursday evening said work was underway to reopen the line and restore services “as quickly as possible” but said the line would remain closed on Friday.

Train Crash near to Leominster, train has crashed into a trailer that a tractor was pulling.

The statement said: “Replacement road transport remains in place between Hereford and Shrewsbury and tickets will also be valid for use with other operators via all reasonable alternative routes as well as with Stagecoach bus.

“Customers should continue to check before they travel and we will look to provide a further update at midday tomorrow.”

The rail companies are expected to provide an update at around midday on Friday.

BTP said the investigation into the crash was “ongoing”.

The crash site was on a farm track level-crossing used only by agricultural vehicles.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said their officers were on the scene.

A spokesperson said: “The RAIB has sent a team of inspectors to Leominster in Herefordshire who are at the site of a collision between a passenger train and an agricultural trailer at a user-worked level crossing.

“Our inspectors will gather evidence as part of the process of conducting a preliminary examination and a decision on whether an investigation will be launched will be taken in the coming days.”

Councillor Dan Hurcomb, who is the ward councillor for the area on Herefordshire Council, said: “I was very concerned to hear about the incident on the railway line today and I am grateful for the swift response of the emergency services.

“Whilst I am relieved that no-one was seriously injured, the reality is this could have been much worse, and I hope there will be a full investigation now to establish the facts and ensure that this type of accident cannot happen again.”