Police warning after motorists 'speed' through north Shropshire village to avoid A41 roadworks
Police say motorists have been speeding through a village in north Shropshire in an apparent bid to avoid roadworks on the A41.
Work began last week on the final phase of a major upgrade to the A41 north of Telford.
The work, between the Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroads, is to be carried out in short phases, each lasting a few days to "keep disruption to a minimum".
Now, police are urging drivers to make use of the diversions, after residents of one village near the A41 reported an increase in speeding traffic.
A spokesperson for Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have "been made aware of concerns around the speed and volume of traffic that has been travelling through Child's Ercall" in recent days.
"It is believed this has been impacted by the ongoing roadworks and closures on the A41," they added.
"We would like to remind people to please drive carefully whilst abiding by the speed limits, road restrictions and make use of the diversions as these advise the best way for traffic to travel.
"Please also be considerate to pedestrians and other road users whilst passing through the surrounding villages."
This final stage of the upgrade to the A41, which began in 2023, will be completed in four phases between May and August this year.
It's anticipated there will be a mix of daytime, night-time, and full-time road closures to ensure the work is carried out safely.
Telford & Wrekin Council deputy leader and cabinet member for highways Councillor Richard Overton said: "This is a major investment in one of our key routes, and we’re committed to delivering it with as little disruption as possible. We have listened to residents and learnt lessons from previous phases.
"We’re confident this approach will help the work progress smoothly while maintaining day-to-day routines as much as possible. We know roadworks can be frustrating, but these improvements will result in a safer, smoother journey for everyone who uses the A41. Thank you in advance for your patience."
Works schedule
Phase 1: Monday, May 19 - Thursday, May 22 - Road closed overnight from 7pm to 5am. Repairs to damaged sections and removal of old markings and studs.
Phase 2: Tuesday, May 27 - Saturday, May 31 - Laying tar and chippings over 30,000m2. Road closed in the day from 7am to 4pm. New surface laid in two stages.
Phase 3: Monday, June 2 - Thursday, June 5 - Road closed in the day from 7am to 4pm. New road markings and reflective studs installed.
Phase 4: Monday, August 4 - Friday, August 15 - Road fully closed day and night. Removal of old road, new surface laid - 8,500m2 of road. Refreshed road lines and markings. Replacing iron grates for drainage.