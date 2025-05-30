Police warning after motorists 'speed' through north Shropshire village to avoid A41 roadworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work began last week on the final phase of a major upgrade to the A41 north of Telford.

The work, between the Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroads, is to be carried out in short phases, each lasting a few days to "keep disruption to a minimum".

Now, police are urging drivers to make use of the diversions, after residents of one village near the A41 reported an increase in speeding traffic.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have "been made aware of concerns around the speed and volume of traffic that has been travelling through Child's Ercall" in recent days.

"It is believed this has been impacted by the ongoing roadworks and closures on the A41," they added.

"We would like to remind people to please drive carefully whilst abiding by the speed limits, road restrictions and make use of the diversions as these advise the best way for traffic to travel.

"Please also be considerate to pedestrians and other road users whilst passing through the surrounding villages."

This final stage of the upgrade to the A41, which began in 2023, will be completed in four phases between May and August this year.

It's anticipated there will be a mix of daytime, night-time, and full-time road closures to ensure the work is carried out safely.

Telford & Wrekin Council deputy leader and cabinet member for highways Councillor Richard Overton said: "This is a major investment in one of our key routes, and we’re committed to delivering it with as little disruption as possible. We have listened to residents and learnt lessons from previous phases.

"We’re confident this approach will help the work progress smoothly while maintaining day-to-day routines as much as possible. We know roadworks can be frustrating, but these improvements will result in a safer, smoother journey for everyone who uses the A41. Thank you in advance for your patience."

Works schedule