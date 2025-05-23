Rail line remains shut after Leominster train crash as bosses work to 'restore services as quickly as possible'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A collision between a Cardiff-bound train and a tractor trailer on a level crossing just north of Leominster on Thursday (May 22) saw two people taken to hospital and the line closed.

In an update on Friday afternoon, Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail said the line will remain closed but did not say when it is likely to reopen.

They said: "The mainline between Hereford and Shrewsbury will remain closed following a collision between a tractor trailer on the track near Leominster.

"TfW and Network Rail are working together to reopen the line and restore services as quickly as possible."

The aftermath of the crash on Thursday. Photo: Steve Leath

They said replacement road transport remains in place and tickets will be valid on other operators and reasonable alternative routes in the meantime.

They also advised rugby fans to check timetables before this weekend's Challenge Cup final and Champions Cup final.

"Customers should continue to check before they travel and rugby fans travelling to the event in Cardiff this weekend are advised to allow extra time for their journey."

They added that a further update would be issued on Friday evening.

A man arrested in connection with the crash has since been released under investigation.

The man, of Bromyard in Herefordshire, was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway on Thursday (May 22).

