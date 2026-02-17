Thief is jailed and banned from all but two stores in Shropshire town

John Lewis, 31, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of five counts of theft at Worcester Magistrates Court last Friday for which he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and ordered to pay a total of £641 in compensation.

Lewis stole a bottle of wine from Tesco Express on Ledbury Road in Hereford, Lego from WH Smith (now TG Jones) in Leominster, theft of gift sets from Leominster Pharmacy, further thefts including chargers and headphones from TG Jones, Leominster, and theft of a mobile phone from Phone Solutions in Leominster.

He has now been barred from all shops in Leominster with the exception of two.

The CBO was granted on the conviction of the thefts. It lasts for three years and means he is prohibited from entering any retail premises in Leominster except for Aldi and Westfield Walk Pharmacy.

Police Sergeant Nicola McColl of North Herefordshire Police said: “Lewis is a well-known shoplifter around north Herefordshire whose actions have impacted retailers and members of the public.

“We hope this prison term and CBO will serve to protect the stores he has targeted and help reassure businesses that we continue to take retail crime seriously.

“Lewis’ offending will not be tolerated, and we will seek to continue to bring criminals to justice.”

Anyone who sees Lewis breaching the terms of his CBO should call 101 or report it online at https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ .