Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash near the Shropshire border

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Ledicot Lane and the B4362 in Shobdon, near Leominster in Herefordshire, at 10.39pm on Wednesday (February 4) and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.

The crash involved two cars.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three patients in total, one of whom, a man, was trapped inside his car.

“Ambulance staff worked closely with fire service colleagues to safely free the man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

“A woman was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Hereford County Hospital whilst a third patient was assessed and discharged at the scene.”