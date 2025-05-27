Shropshire Star
OK Diner celebrates 30 years with 30% off in June

OK Diner, the iconic American-style roadside restaurant known for its retro vibes, friendly service and classic comfort food, is turning 30 – and they’re celebrating in true diner style. To thank its loyal customers for three fantastic decades, OK Diner is offering 30% off all food and drink for loyalty cardholders throughout the entire month of June. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, juicy burgers or hand-spun milkshakes, it’s the perfect time to roll into OK Diner and enjoy a generous helping of nostalgia – with a side of savings.

By contributor Julia Vegh
Published
Last updated

Since opening its doors in 1995, OK Diner has become a firm favourite across the UK, offering a slice of 1950s Americana to road trippers and families alike. With neon lights, cafe booths, vintage tunes and a menu full of diner classics, it’s been a go-to stop for great food and great memories. 

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 30 years of OK Diner,” said Dafydd Poole, owner-operator of OK Diner. “This milestone is a tribute to our amazing team and the loyal guests who’ve supported us over the years. Offering 30% off for the month of June is our way of saying thank you – and inviting everyone to join the party.”

OK Diner waiter
Not a loyalty cardholder yet? It’s quick and free to join via the OK Diner website okdiners.com/rocks-club

So hop in the car, turn up the rock ‘n’ roll and head to your nearest OK Diner this June. After all, turning 30 only happens once – let’s make it delicious. 

Promotion Details: 

  • What: 30% off food and drink for up to 4 people - excluding all other discounts, offers and promotions

  • When: 1st – 30th June 2025 Open 9am-8pm every day

  • Who: Available to all OK Diner loyalty cardholders. Show your loyalty card to claim.

  • Where: All nine OK Diner locations across the UK

OK Diner has restaurants in Oswestry and Leominster, see okdiners.com for more information.

Iconic OK Diner
