Aerial footage shows aftermath of horrific train collision with tractor trailer at level crossing
Dramatic aerial footage shows how a passenger train crashed into a tractor trailer on a level crossing.
Drone footage above shows the scene where a train smashed into a trailer near a farm on the Herefordshire/Shropshire border.
In the video, see how the Transport for Wales train crashed into a tractor trailer at a user-worked level crossing at Nordan, just north of Leominster at about 10.40am on Thursday (May 22).
The aerial clip shows some of the damage caused to the tractor's trailer by the impact.
A 32-year-old man was arrested but later released under investigation, police have said.
One passenger, a man, was airlifted to Hereford County Hospital and woman was also taken to hospital by ambulance following the crash.
Neither are said to be seriously injured.