Aerial footage shows aftermath of horrific train collision with tractor trailer at level crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drone footage above shows the scene where a train smashed into a trailer near a farm on the Herefordshire/Shropshire border.

In the video, see how the Transport for Wales train crashed into a tractor trailer at a user-worked level crossing at Nordan, just north of Leominster at about 10.40am on Thursday (May 22).

The aerial clip shows some of the damage caused to the tractor's trailer by the impact.

Dramatic aerial pictures capture the scene of the collision where a passenger train crashed into a tractor and trailer near to Nordan Farm, in Leominster, Herefordshire.

A 32-year-old man was arrested but later released under investigation, police have said.

One passenger, a man, was airlifted to Hereford County Hospital and woman was also taken to hospital by ambulance following the crash.

Neither are said to be seriously injured.