Six people injured as train hits tractor on level crossing near Leominster - air ambulance helicopter on the scene

British Transport Police said the incident near Leominster involved a Manchester-to-Cardiff train and six people have suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson said there were around 50 passengers on the train, and the injured casualties were being assessed by paramedics.

A spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to a level crossing north of Leominster, Herefordshire, at 10.40am today (May 22) following reports that a train had struck a tractor and trailer.

"Officers are in attendance, alongside officers from West Mercia Police, paramedics and fire service.

"Currently six individuals are being assessed by paramedics with injuries that are not thought to be serious.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances leading up to the incident."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said an air ambulance helicopter and five paramedics were at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on the railway track at Nordan Farm, Leominster at 10.46am.

"We currently have an ambulance, five paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham at the scene."

National Rail said all lines were blocked between Hereford and Craven Arms, and services between those stations would be cancelled or changed, with disruption expected until 7pm.

A spokesperson added: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident involving a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Hereford and Craven Arms, as a result all lines are blocked. Trains are unable to run between these stations will be cancelled or revised.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Transport for Wales are currently organising buses to remain on standby at Newport, Hereford and Shrewsbury to assist customers to complete journeys where possible at no extra cost. Further details will follow once confirmed."

A Transport for Wales spokeswoman urged people to check before travelling and said tickets would be accepted by other operators.

The rail company said: "Due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Hereford and Shrewsbury all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed."

West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.