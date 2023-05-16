'Call 999' if you see missing teenager who may be in the Shropshire border area

Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police say Ryan Corrick, 15, has been missing since Monday from an address in Birmingham but he has made phone contact saying he may go to Leominster or Bromyard.

A police spokesman said: "Police are looking for 15 year old Ryan Corrick who is regarded as a high risk missing person.

Ryan has been missing since yesterday (Monday) at 12.18pm.

He went missing from an address in Birmingham.

He has been seen in Hereford with possible sightings around Kingsway, McDonalds and Peri Peri in Hereford city centre.

The spokesman added that he has made phone contact and refused to say his exact location but said he may go to Leominster or Bromyard.

He is described as 5ft 9inches, medium build, about nine stone, fair / blonde hair, blue eyes, often wearing dark coloured tracksuits / hoodies and trainers.