Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Call 999' if you see missing teenager who may be in the Shropshire border area

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information about a 'high-risk' missing person who may be close to the south Shropshire border.

Picture: West Mercia Police
Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police say Ryan Corrick, 15, has been missing since Monday from an address in Birmingham but he has made phone contact saying he may go to Leominster or Bromyard.

A police spokesman said: "Police are looking for 15 year old Ryan Corrick who is regarded as a high risk missing person.

Ryan has been missing since yesterday (Monday) at 12.18pm.

He went missing from an address in Birmingham.

He has been seen in Hereford with possible sightings around Kingsway, McDonalds and Peri Peri in Hereford city centre.

The spokesman added that he has made phone contact and refused to say his exact location but said he may go to Leominster or Bromyard.

He is described as 5ft 9inches, medium build, about nine stone, fair / blonde hair, blue eyes, often wearing dark coloured tracksuits / hoodies and trainers.

Police say anyone with information about Ryan’s whereabouts should contact 999 immediately.

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News