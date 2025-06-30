'Say no' - Fire service issues warning about garden activities as heatwave continues

Issuing the guidance as Monday (June 30) was set to be one of the hottest June days on record, Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) urged people to "say no to garden bonfires this summer".

"We don’t recommend having a bonfire in your garden. They can easily get out of hand and spread quickly to hedges, overhanging trees and garages, even to the house. Bonfires can be a fire risk so we’d always recommend looking for alternative ways to get rid of your waste,” said Emma Roberts, head of prevention at Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

“You could take it to a Household Waste & Recycling Centre, for example.”

She added that if people do decide to have a bonfire, they should discuss it with neighbours beforehand, build it away from sheds, fences and trees, check there are no cables above the bonfire, check no children or animals are hiding in the bonfire before lighting, don’t burn aerosols, batteries, tyres, canisters or anything containing foam or paint and not use petrol, paraffin, diesel, white spirit or methylated spirit to light the bonfire.

The fire service also advised to keep buckets of water nearby in case of an emergency and to damp down after the event.

Anyone who thinks they might qualify for a free Home Fire Safety Visit can call the HWFRS Prevention team on 0800 032 1155.

To book or refer someone for a Home Safety Visit, visit www.hwfire.org.uk.