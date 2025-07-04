Posthumous medal for Leominster emergency worker who laid down his life in service

Jeremy Daw has received the Elizabeth Emblem along with 105 other emergency workers who died on duty.

The award is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross and recognises the sacrifices made by public servants who have lost their lives as a result of their duty.

Mr Daw, a historian had retired as a paramedic, but came out of retirement to help during the pandemic only to die in 2021 when an object struck the ambulance he was in.

Jeremy Daw died after being struck by a stone while travelling in an ambulance

The 66-year-old had worked in Leominster and Hereford for almost 30 years was described as “a remarkable character” by colleagues and “one of life's good guys”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden announced the awards on Friday.

He said: "We owe an enduring debt to the public servants who give their lives to protect others."

He added: "The Elizabeth Emblem is a reminder not just of the ultimate price their loved ones have paid in service of our communities, it is a lasting symbol of our national gratitude for their incredible sacrifice."