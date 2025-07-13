Watch: M54 grinds to a halt for 300-tonne delivery to Ironbridge substation

Officers from West Mercia Police were on hand assisting haulage firm Collett & Sons Ltd with the transportation of a huge transformer to the substation at the former Ironbridge power station on Sunday.

Last week, the police were warning the "carefully planned operation" to move the 300-tonne and 60-metres-long cargo would cause some disruption to the roads.

An abnormal load heads into Telford on the M54, taken near Shifnal

And, at around 1.45pm, the M54 ground to a temporary halt as the huge transporter travelled along the A449 through Coven Heath to join the motorway at Junction 2.

Flagged by police officers and logistics teams, the load carefully made its way down the M54 to Junction 7, before leaving the motorway.

From there, the convoy carried on along the B5061 (old A5) towards Atcham, before turning off towards Wroxeter, Buildwas and its final destination at the old power station.

For the event, dozens of residents took to the bridges above the motorway to watch the convoy pass through.

Among them, was 79-year-old lorry driver, John Northwood, who we joined on a motorway bridge near Shifnal.

John, who has been driving HGVs since the age of 17, said he'd become "a bit of a spotter" during his time on the road.

Shifnal resident, John Northwood, watches as an abnormal transformer load heads into Telford

"I've seen all sorts up here over the years, big long boats, turbines - I still get a kick out of it," John said.