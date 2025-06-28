'It's not right that we are relying on government funds' - Foodbanks join forces to ask for more support

Volunteers and staff from Leominster Food Bank were among those who asked MPs for an essentials guarantee.

Meeting with Ellie Chowns, MP for North Herefordshire, during the rally on June 18, the representatives talked to MP about how difficult life can be trying to make ends meet on benefits.

They particularly highlighted some of the issues that make it more difficult to survive such as the two-child cap, the wait for benefits when first applying, sanctions and benefits deductions.

An essentials guarantee would mean that there would be a protected minimum level of benefits below which deductions would not be allowed. It would increase benefits in line with inflation so that people can afford essentials.

The Essentials Guarantee is being called for by IFAN, the Trussell Trust, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Age UK, Amnesty International, Oxfam and many other frontline organisations.

Food bank members in London

Kathy Bland, manager of Leominster Food Bank, said: "It's not right that we are relying on government funds to pay for food for people when the Government could be ensuring that benefits meet the basic cost of essentials so people don't need to come to the food bank.

Ellie Chown with members of the food banks

"We know we can't manage to feed everyone who needs our help without this funding."

Emma Stapley, manager of Bromyard Food Bank in Herefordshire, added: "It's a terrible situation for foodbanks to be in. We should be closing down because we are not needed, not getting bigger."

Ellie Chown MP started the lobby meeting by affirming her support for the issues being raised. She thanked everyone for sharing their stories and was particularly interested to hear from those with first-hand experience of the issues of poverty and benefits cuts.

She said: “Meeting with staff, volunteers, and someone with first-hand experience of using a food bank brought home the daily struggle too many face in trying to put food on the table. Barriers like the two-child cap and initial payment delays push families trying their hardest into impossible situations, driving rising demand on food banks. I will keep raising these issues in Parliament and urging the Government to act so that everyone in north Herefordshire can afford the essentials without having to depend on a food bank.”