29 photos from a sizzling Let's Rock Shrewsbury - featuring '80s legends Tony Hadley and Holly Johnson

As the UK's third heatwave of 2025 peaked on Saturday, thousands flocked to the Quarry for the return of Let’s Rock in Shrewsbury.

The one-day 80's music festival has become a staple of the Shrewsbury calendar, with music fans turning out in their finest 80's attire to watch a host of top music stars.

Saturday's event saw performances from Bros’s Matt Goss, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, The Real Thing, Snap!, Then Jerico, Living In A Box, Toyah, Pat Sharp, Dollar and Nathan Moore.

Headlining this year's event was Frankie Goes To Hollywood legend Holly Johnson, just over 40 years since the iconic band shot to number one in the UK charts with their ballad ‘The Power of Love’.

Shropshire Star photographer Tim Thursfield was there to catch all of the action.

Here are 29 sizzling snaps from the event:

