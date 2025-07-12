Heatwave peak: Shropshire braces for temperatures 'higher than Barcelona'

It will be dry, sunny and hot today (Saturday, July 12) with lengthy spells of sunshine throughout the day.

The Met Office has said the county will experience light winds and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees - which is the highest in the country.

It is also warmer than Barcelona, which is said to be 27 degrees today.

A maximum temperature of 34 degrees is expected for the West Midlands. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Tonight, the Met Office said the weather will remain dry with plenty of late sunshine.

Clear skies and light winds overnight may allow some patchy mist and fog to form by dawn.

It may feel warm and muggy as the minimum temperature only falls to 15.

The heatwave is expected to carry on into tomorrow, with temperatures just a degree or two lower on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees.

Enjoy the sun while it lasts - the Met Office has said the hot weather won’t last long as temperatures plummet next week with showers, sometimes heavy and thundery, across the West Midlands.