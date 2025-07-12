Parenting Hack: Keep your kids cool during the heatwave with this unexpected Amazon Prime Day deal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When the summer heat kicks into high gear, getting a good night’s sleep becomes a challenge, especially for little ones. Overheated, restless kids can mean sleepless nights for everyone. But parents across the UK are raving about an unexpected heatwave hack that’s both affordable and surprisingly effective: Dog cooling mats.

With July temperatures soaring and many homes lacking air conditioning, bedrooms quickly turn into ovens. Traditional fans just blow hot air around, and investing in a full air conditioning unit isn’t always practical or affordable.

Enter the Cooling Mat for Dogs, Portable Dog Cool Bed for Summer £23.99 (20% off), originally designed to keep pets cool in hot weather, but now being cleverly repurposed by parents to help their kids sleep more comfortably.

The Dog cooling mat is filled with pressure-activated cooling gel or water-based padding that absorbs and disperses body heat. Unlike cooling fans, they don’t require electricity or batteries. They're lightweight, portable, and easy to place under a child’s fitted sheet, in a sleeping bag, or even directly under them for instant relief.

Non-slip, washable, lightweight and foldable Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use

Perfect size and comfort for kids as well as pets

How to Use It for Children

Place under the fitted sheet: Keeps things cool while still comfy.

Use during nap time or car rides: Great for strollers or travel cots.

Cool-down zone after outdoor play: Lay it out on the floor or sofa.

Safe sleep reminder: Always ensure it’s appropriate for your child’s age and sleeping habits.

Parenting during a heatwave is no joke, but with a little creativity (and a savvy Prime Day deal), you can keep your kids cool and comfortable through the night.

