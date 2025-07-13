13 businesses handed food hygiene ratings this week as one Telford takeaway told 'major improvement necessary'

The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one star to five.

Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of their facilities and buildings; and management of food safety, the agency declared.

The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.

Here are all the new food hygiene ratings awarded to Shropshire businesses.

The latest ratings for Shropshire have been released. Photo: PA

Rated 1:

Bad Boys Burger Ltd at The Venue Queen Street, Madeley, Telford; rated on May 30

Rated 4:

Ying Wah in High Street, Church Stretton; rated on June 2

The New Inn in Stafford Road, Newport; rated on June 4

Majors at 9 Station Road, Albrighton; rated on June 4

Rated 5: