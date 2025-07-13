Shropshire Star
13 businesses handed food hygiene ratings this week as one Telford takeaway told 'major improvement necessary'

Many Shropshire businesses are celebrating after a visit from the Food Standards Agency.

By Geha Pandey
Published

The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one star to five. 

Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of their facilities and buildings; and management of food safety, the agency declared. 

The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week. 

Here are all the new food hygiene ratings awarded to Shropshire businesses.

Photo: PA

Rated 1:

  • Bad Boys Burger Ltd at The Venue Queen Street, Madeley, Telford; rated on May 30

Rated 4:

  • Ying Wah in High Street, Church Stretton; rated on June 2

  • The New Inn in Stafford Road, Newport; rated on June 4

  • Majors at 9 Station Road, Albrighton; rated on June 4

Rated 5: 

  • Dominos Pizza in Birchfield Way, Lawley, Telford; rated on June 30 

  • Starbucks in Trench Lock, Hadley, Telford; rated on June 30 

  • Freda's Day Centre Crafty Cafe in Beatrice Street, Oswestry; rated on July 3

  • Shrewsbury Beaconsfield Club And Churchills Cafe in Meadow Place, Shrewsbury; rated on June 27

  • The Black Bear in High Street, Whitchurch; rated on June 30

  • The White Horse Inn in The Square, Clun; rated on May 30

  • The Plaice in Salop Road, Oswestry; rated on July 1

  • Wan Loy in Green End, Whitchurch; rated on June 30

  • Arry's Plaice in The Parade, Cabin Lane, Oswestry; rated on June 24

