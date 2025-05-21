18 Shropshire restaurants, bars and takeaways handed new food hygiene ratings this week including this Ludlow chippy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ratings, published on the official Food Standards Agency's website, represent the score given in recent visits to a business or organisation where they are judged on standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

These grades give customers a snapshot of hygiene standards.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Here are the recent food hygiene ratings for bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.

Rated 5:

Coffee 1 at Unit 1 Northfield Street, Telford Town Centre, Telford; rated on May 14

Costa Coffee at 29 Sherwood Street, Telford; rated on May 14

Hummingbird Cafe at Meeting Point House, Southwater Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford; rated on May 14

Birdies Bakes at TF10; rated on May 13

Costa Coffee at 32 High Street, Newport; rated on May 13

Embers at Cafe The Green Wood Centre Station Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford; rated on May 13

Pizza plus at 19 Church Street, Wellington, Telford; rated on May 13

Newport Rugby Club at Forton Road, Newport; rated on May 16

Sizzlers at 19 Church Street, Wellington, Telford; rated on May 13

Smithfields Fish & Chip Shop at The Smithfield Bridge Road, Wellington, Telford; rated on May 13

Fireaway Pizza Telford at Unit 5 10 Oxford Street, Oakengates, Telford; rated on May 9

Rated 4:

House Of Yum at First Floor General Stalls, 8 Market Hall Shoplatch, Shrewsbury; rated on April 10

Basmati at 7 High Street, Newport; rated on April 8

JJ's Cafe at Cafe Unit Gm6 Glovers Meadow, Oswestry; rated on April 8

Rated 3:

Ludlow Fishbar And Restaurant at New Inn Chambers 14 Upper Galdeford, Ludlow; rated on April 8

The Raven Inn at Raven Hotel Barrow Street, Much Wenlock; rated on April 8

Rated 2: