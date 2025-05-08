Yum! Top-rated Shrewsbury Thai eatery wins town award for the fourth year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

House of Yum in Market Hall, Shrewsbury, has been named Market Trader of the Year 2025, in the prestigious Mayor of Shrewsbury Awards.

It is the fourth time the business, which has just opened a restaurant in Mardol, has received the recognition.

But it has still blown owners Amar and Pabel Saha away.

Amar and Pabel Saha in their new restaurant. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Sharing the news on their social media channels, the married couple said they were “absolutely buzzing” to win the title.

The post said: “Absolutely buzzing to be voted winners for the 4th year in a row.

“Thank you to our wonderful team for their effort and hard work, and our amazing customers who voted for us and consistently support us!

“Always grateful and honoured to be recognised amongst such wonderful traders. We love being a part of the fantastic @markethallshrewsbury.

“Hard work definitely pays off! Gotta keep dreamin' big.”

House of Yum was taken over by the couple in 2016, when its former owner was eager to sell the business.

With a small kitchen and seating for only eight, the business was a great starting point for the couple.

But Pabel, who has many years of experience in the hospitality industry prior, always had ambitions to expand when the time was right.

The new site in Mardol, which opened at the end of April, has been a huge success with the restaurant fully booked out each week.

And it’s clear the Market Hall venue remains equally popular among the restaurant’s customer base.

Find out more information about House of Yum via the business' official social media channels.