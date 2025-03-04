Voting underway to crown Shrewsbury's 'Market Trader of the Year'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The House of Yum has claimed the accolade as part of the Mayor of Shrewsbury Awards for three consecutive years.

The stall is renowned for its gorgeous Thai street food that is made from locally sourced ingredients purchased directly from the market hall and is extremely popular with locals and visitors.

But, this year could see another trader crowned the winner, and residents are being encouraged to vote for their favourite market trader using voting slips that can be posted into the ballot box located at the 'shoplatch' entrance at Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Mayor of Shrewsbury David Vasmer with voting slips.

The award has featured in the Mayor of Shrewsbury Awards since its introduction in 2021.

Each year it draws thousands of votes from market visitors who are looking to celebrate the outstanding services and quality that is offered by local traders in the county town.

Shrewsbury Market Hall is riding high having beaten off stiff competition to be crowned 'Britain's Favourite' market for the third year in a row and a record fourth time.

Traders at Shrewsbury Market Hall celebrating after the market was crowned 'Britain's Favourite' for the third year running.

The Shropshire market was named as 'Britain's Favourite' at the 2025 Great British Market Awards in Birmingham in January, and has now won the coveted title four times during the past seven years - in 2018, 2023, 2024 and now 2025.

It beat markets from Bury, Chelmsford, Nantwich, Oxford, Swansea, Pontypridd, Tavistock, South Molton, and fellow Shropshire town Market Drayton to the title.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, David Vasmer believes the market is extremely important to the county town and looks forward to seeing who is everyone's favourite trader this year.

He said: "Shrewsbury Market Hall is the beating heart of our town, a vibrant space brimming with unique and talented traders offering an exciting range of products, from fresh produce to handmade crafts and delicious food. It’s a wonderful community hub, where diversity and creativity shine through.

"With so many fantastic places to eat and shop, the market is a must-visit for residents and tourists alike. I wish all our traders the best of luck as they compete for 'Market Trader of the Year'."

Voting slips can be found next to the ballot box as well as on individual stalls.

Voting will end at 12.30pm on Friday, April 4.