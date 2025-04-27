First look inside the new Thai restaurant opening in Shrewsbury next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of House of Yum, a beloved Thai eatery in Shrewsbury Market Hall, are preparing to welcome customers into their second restaurant in Mardol at its grand opening on Wednesday, April 30.

Married couple Amar and Pabel Saha took over the business in March 2016 when its former owner was eager to sell the business.

Owners of House of Yum Amar and Pabel Saha. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

With a small kitchen and seating for only eight, the business was a great starting point for the couple - but Amar told the Shropshire Star earlier this year that expansion was always the plan.

Inside House of Yum, Mardol, Shrewsbury. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The couple decided to take the plunge earlier this year, announcing their takeover of the former Sprinters Coffee Shop and Bodytech Health Club on the bustling street.