Luxury car remains at scene day after smashing into Telford home

The Jaguar F-PACE car hit the row of terrace houses on Cyril Hayward Court near Hadley town centre at around 2pm on Saturday.

The incident left at least one of the homes badly damaged - with the car having become lodged inside the property.

999 calls were made and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police all attended.

TELFORD COPYRIGHT Mike Sheridan - A car crashes into a house at Cyril Hayward Court in Hadley, Telford on Sunday, July 13, 2025