Telford builder McPhillips launches £10m transport project with event for suppliers

In April, Hortonwood-based contruction firm McPhillips landed a high-profile project to build a new bus station and transport interchange in Hereford city centre.

Announcing the award, Herefordshire Council said the Hereford Transport Hub project would deliver a wider scheme of transport and travel improvements around the city, alongside new bus stands and layovers, taxi and car parking areas near Hereford's main railway station.

McPhillips, which employs more than 240 people at its headquarters in Telford, is set to get the project underway with a meet the buyer event in early July, aimed at local suppliers and sub-contractors interested in opportunities with the programme.

The "Meet the Buyer" event will take place Tuesday, July 8, and will be hosted by McPhillips and Herefordshire Council at Skylon Park in Hereford.

The council says it is "particularly interested" in meeting local suppliers and sub-contractors specialising in a range of building sectors, including aggregates, general building materials, and demolition services, among others.

In February, the project received a £20.5 million investment from the UK Government's 'Levelling Up' fund, as well as a £3.5m investment from Herefordshire Council and £1m of Active Travel Measure funds.

Planning permission for the scheme was approved in May 2024, with work expected to start on site this year.

Announcing the award of the contract in April, Councillor Philip Price, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said the scheme would provide "accessible, safe and green transport connections".

“The station and its surrounding area is a key entry point to the city and not only will the hub tie together public transportation, active travel and improved access, it will also help to revive the local heritage, and create an attractive environment for visitors and commuters," he said.

"Greater opportunities for active travel are also good news for health and wellbeing, and will support the council’s environmental commitments by reducing congestion and improving air quality.

"We look forward to working with McPhillips Wellington Ltd to deliver a modern and truly outstanding hub for Hereford."

The event will be held at NMITE, Skylon Campus, Canary Drive, Skylon Park, Hereford, HR2 6SR on Tuesday, July 8 from 10am to 11.30am.