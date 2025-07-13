Watch smoke come from Lancaster Bomber before it returns to base in emergency after flying over West Midlands

Footage shows smoke coming from a Lancaster Bomber after the aircraft flew over the West Midlands on July 12.

Stuart Croft captured the footage from Poolsbrook Country Park Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite in Chesterfield in Derbyshire.

Beighton Gala say “Lancaster flypast should have had an extra pass but there was an engine failure problem”

Beighton Gala said: “We just want to make a quick announcement and apologise. The Lancaster flypast should have had an extra pass but there was an engine failure problem and had to return to Conningsby. The pilot called us once landed, they got back to base ok but sends his apologies.”

Smoke can be seen coming from a Lancaster Bomber as it flew over Poolsbrook Country Park Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Harthill Carnival Society say “The Lancaster Bomber has had to return to base due to an emergency”

Harthill Carnival Society said: “We are devastated to announce that as far as we understand The Lancaster Bomber has had to return to base due to an emergency.

“We have tried 5 years for this and will try again next year! fingers crossed for 2026

“Edit: as confirmed by others..the pilot did ring to inform us and apologise that one engine went down but he arrived safely back at base which is the most important thing.”

RAF say crew had "diagnosed unusual engine behaviour"

Speaking to the BBC, the RAF said the crew had "diagnosed unusual engine behaviour" and returned to RAF Coningsby "as a precautionary measure".

None of the crew were injured and an investigation of the aircraft has been launched.

Lancaster Bomber flies over the West Midlands

Earlier in the day, the Lancaster Bomber flew over parts of the West Midlands.

Lucy Harvey, who was near Ocker Hill at the time, managed to record the moment the aircraft flew over. Sarah Evans also recorded the Lancaster Bomber flying over Baxterley.

Lancaster Bomber flies near Ocker Hill in the West Midlands.

The Lancaster Bomber flew over the Newport Show following a flypast at Baddesley Ensor Party in the Park in Warwickshire - flying over Dudley on the way.

History of the Lancaster Bomber

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.

Lancaster Bomber flies over Baxterley, North Warwickshire.

It was designed by Roy Chadwick and his Avro team, with the prototype making its first flight in January 1941.

Six major companies built 7377 aircraft at ten factories on two continents. At the height of production, over 1,100,000 men and women were employed working for over 920 companies. There are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world.