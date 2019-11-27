Menu

Man charged with drink-driving after crash closes A49

By Keri Trigg | Leominster | News | Published:

A driver has been charged with drink-driving after a crash between a van and a truck closed the A49 near the Shropshire border during this morning's rush hour.

Police arrested the driver.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Dinmore Hill, near Leominster, where the two vehicles had collided at the junction with the A417 just before 8am.

One person had to be cut free and the road was closed for several hours.

Two ambulance crews treated the drivers at the scene and one casualty was taken to Hereford County Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

Police later confirmed one of the drivers, 63-year old Jonathan Mercer, had been arrested and charged over the crash.

Mercer, of Stoke Prior, near Leominster, will appear at Hereford Magistrates' Court on December 11.

