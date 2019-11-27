Man charged with drink-driving after crash closes A49

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Dinmore Hill, near Leominster, where the two vehicles had collided at the junction with the A417 just before 8am.

#A49 at the bottom of #DinmoreHill towards #Leominster currently closed due to RTC. Road will be closed for some time, please avoid the area where possible. @WorcsTravel @LeominsterCops — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) November 27, 2019

One person had to be cut free and the road was closed for several hours.

Two ambulance crews treated the drivers at the scene and one casualty was taken to Hereford County Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

Police later confirmed one of the drivers, 63-year old Jonathan Mercer, had been arrested and charged over the crash.

Mercer, of Stoke Prior, near Leominster, will appear at Hereford Magistrates' Court on December 11.