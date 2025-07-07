Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after stabbing in Telford - police searching for suspects

The man suffered stab injuries in Hadley this afternoon (Monday, July 7).

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the victim was taken to hospital with “serious” but not life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation continues and enquiries to locate the suspects are undertaken, a cordon remains in place.

A heavy police presence will be visible in Hadley and the surrounding areas due to the incident, the spokesperson added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information or evidence, including video doorbell and CCTV footage which may show either the incident itself or the suspects, is asked to contact the police.

Contact the CID team on 01952 214 615 or email lucy.morgan@westmercia.police.uk.