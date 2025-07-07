Former North Shropshire hotel could be converted into 18 'affordable homes' under new plans

That is the proposal from Shrewsbury-based TC Homes Ltd for the site of the Cherry Tree Hotel, which has been abandoned near the A41 in Prees Heath in North Shropshire for years.

A design and access statement provided by Scott Drummond said there would be a mix of houses and bungalows ranging from one to four bedrooms, with each having at least two car park spaces and good-sized rear gardens.

A pedestrian footpath has also been provided within the plans, linking each house to the existing road.

“Having considered the position of the proposed dwellings in relation to the existing residential properties in the vicinity, no neighbouring properties would be adversely affected by the proposal and would not therefore lead to undue loss of residential amenity via a loss of privacy, overshadowing or overbearing impacts,” said Mr Drummond.

He added that the houses would be managed by housing associations.

The former Cherry Tree Hotel in Prees Heath, near Whitchurch. Picture: Google

“The council’s affordable housing officer has confirmed that there is need for affordable homes in the Whitchurch rural area with six households currently on the register requiring three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom houses,” said Mr Drummond.

“The ‘right home right place’ survey showed a need for some low cost

home ownership, preferably shared ownership homes. Therefore, any application should provide a variety of tenures including discounted sale and shared ownership dwellings.

“A safe and satisfactory means of access can be provided into the site, off an existing access and the adopted road. Layout of the development is in keeping with the style and character of the neighbouring residential areas and villages, using a similar palette of materials and design features.

“A large piece of public open space has been provided within the development and is a focal point for the houses.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the scheme (reference 25/02299/FUL on Shropshire Council’s portal) can do so by July 23.