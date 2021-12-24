Notification Settings

Man, 74, found dead at home had not been seen for 10 days

By David TooleyCraven Arms

A 74-year-old man who was found dead at his home had not been seen for 10 days, an inquest heard.

The body of Michael John Franklin Wise Howorth, was discovered at his home in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms, on October 12, 2021, after a friend raised the alarm and called the police.

London-born Mr Howorth had been found on the floor of a first-floor room with bottles of morphine and codeine. Detectives concluded that his death had not been suspicious.

A post mortem discovered that Mr Howorth had heart disease, and a toxicity study found morphine but not codeine in his system.

Sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery recorded that Mr Howorth’s death had been drug-related.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

