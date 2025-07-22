Bridgnorth man, 52, denies arranging or facilitating child rape in the Philippines
A man has denied arranging or facilitating for children to be raped and sexually abused in the Philippines.
Keith Dorrell, of Bridgnorth Road, Highley, near Bridgnorth, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to answer five charges.
The 52-year-old pleaded not guilty to arranging or facilitating the rape of a child and arranging or facilitating the sexual assault by penetration of a child.
The charges relate to children in the Philippines and the offences are alleged to have taken place between April 29 and May 13 last year.