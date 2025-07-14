Former hair salon in Craven Arms to become a home after attempts to find new commercial tenant fail

Bubbles Hair Design in Craven Arms closed in December after the owner called it a day following 22 years of trading in the Market Street shop.

Now the owners of the property have applied to Shropshire Council to change the use of the former salon so it can be used as a residence.

Builder Simon R Brown, who has submitted the application on behalf of owner Ron Morris, said attempts had been made to keep the premises as a commercial property.

Bubbles closed last year

He said in the application: “It is proposed to change the use of the ground-floor lock-up shop into a single-storey residential flat.

“The site is a vacant lock-up shop previously let privately for use as a hair salon. There is a residential flat on the first floor which has a separate access and will be unaffected. The east side of the site fronts onto the pavement along Market Street.

“Attempts have been made to offer the property for let as a commercial premises. This was considered to be the most cost-effective way forwards as there would be no need for further capital investment; however, no prospective tenants came forward.

“The Craven Arms Town Centre Audit identifies that 13 per cent of all commercial premises are vacant, which is slightly higher than the Shropshire average of 11 per cent.”

The planning application, which is in a consultation phase, can be viewed on Shropshire Council's planning portal using the reference number 25/02505/FUL.