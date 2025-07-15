'Family meant the world to him' - Shropshire ugby tournament planned in memory of 'gentle giant' hit and killed by van

Will Rogers was 26 when he died on April 30, 2022. The popular rugby player and agricultural contractor was hit by a van on the B4368 at Diddlebury, near Craven Arms.

Since Will’s death, his mum Mandy Oliver has been raising money for charity in his memory.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club, one of Will’s old teams, has hosted a yearly rugby and fun day to honour him, and this year’s event will take place at the club’s Edgar Davies Ground on Saturday, July 26.

There will be rugby tournaments for men, juniors and “minis”, as well as bouncy castles and face painting. There will also be a bar and food available.

There will also be a raffle, raising money for the mental health charity Tough Enough To Care.

William George Rogers

The junior rugby starts at 12pm and the event is free to attend.

Mandy said: “A lot of men in Will’s life will have suffered with their mental health, so it’s about getting the awareness out there that there’s always someone to talk to.

“This event is changing every year. It’s not just about rugby, it’s about family, and family meant the world to Will. He’ll never be forgotten.”

As well as being a popular face in the south Shropshire rugby scene, Will was also a talented sheep shearer. There is a shearing award named in his honour at the Burwarton Show.