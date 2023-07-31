Rugby fun day held in memory of hugely popular young man killed on rural road

Rigby Match and Fun day in memory of Will Rogers, who was hit by a car and died last year. Pictured here is his Mother Mandy Oliver alongside captains and organisers of the event. Holding his number 3 shirt and his trophy..

Agricultural contractor, Will Rogers, died when he was hit by a Vauxhal Vivaro on the B4368 at Diddlebury, near Craven Arms, in the early hours of April 30 last year.

The 26-year-old's popularity was evident when hundreds of people gathered at Bridgnorth Rugby Club on Saturday for a competition and fun day.

Organised by Will's mother, Mandy Oliver, and sister, Lydia Goldie, the event was raising money for two charities close to their hearts, Road Peace and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Winner of the rugby competition was DK - Dudley Kingswindford with Bridgnorth Bulls second and Telford Hornets third.

Mandy said: "It was a phenomenal afternoon. We had a minutes silence for Will which was heartbreaking, but we were determined to have a day everyone could enjoy.

"Will would never believe that so many people were here for him," she said.

"We had people from the agricultural community and the rugby fraternity as well as families and local people and even Will's Grandad, Sidney Oliver, who is 92, was able to come.

"Will had loved rugby since a young boy, he was such a strong player."

She said during the day many many players had spoken to her and told her that Will had helped them with their rugby and given them the confidence to play.

"It was lovely to hear. Will really would do anything to help anyone.

"We have been helped by so many people, the rugby community has got me through this last year."

Mandy said the Road Peace charity has also given them incredible support.

The charity supports and empowers those bereaved and injured by road crashes and their families and works to improve the justice system’s post-crash response and to spare future generations from preventable death and injury.

The family says it is too early to say how much the fun day and ruby competition has raised.

"We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and everyone who has helped make the day such a success. We just wish that Will could have been hear to join in the fun."

