Signed Wolves shirt up for grabs to boost local charity

The shirt has been donated to Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by defence firm M&E Global Resources.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win the shirt cost £5 each.

Proceeds from the raffle tickets will help fund much-needed local services that help and support older people across the county, from Help at Home to social activities and from dementia support groups to advocacy advice and representation.

The authenticity-certified item's donor is based near Stourbridge and employs 1,500 people in Europe, with offices in both the UK and the United States.

Maintenance support for American Apache and Black Hawk helicopters is among the firm’s many contracts.

Each year M&E donates a special item to a chosen charity to help with fundraising.

Stephen Piper, Commercial Director of M&E Global Resources, said they had chosen a charity which provides vital help to be this year's recipient.

He said: "Well, for one thing, we know this charity does a great deal for people with dementia and their dedicated carers.

"And dementia is something that’s affected my family and also affected a friend’s family so it’s uppermost in our minds, and so we are very keen to help organisations that work so hard to make people’s lives better.”

Stephen personally handed over the framed shirt to Kevin Moore, Head of Operations at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Kevin said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that M&E Global Resources have chosen us this year when it came to donating such a fantastic item to help with our fundraising. Any Wolves fan would love to have this brilliant framed shirt on their wall.

“A huge thank-you to Stephen and his team.”

To enter the draw text AGEUKWOLVES to 70215.

Due to the size of the item, the winner will need to collect the shirt from the Shrewsbury offices of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

The draw will close on June 15 and the winner of the raffle will be contacted directly by the charity.