B-road in south Shropshire to shut for resurfacing weeks - what you need to know

Corvedale Road in Craven Arms is to be resurfaced from Monday, July 21, to Friday, August 1, as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme.

During the works, the road will be closed on weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

Corvedale Road. Photo: Google

The council has confirmed a signed diversion will be in place – and access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians as well as emergency vehicles will also be allowed access to the road.

Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

Members of the public are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For more information visit the One Network roadworks website and search for reference 36500123.