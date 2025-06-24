Shrewsbury station gyratory roadworks 'moving closer' to completion as Shropshire Council gives update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Works to reduce vehicular traffic movements to and through Shrewsbury town centre as part of The Big Town Plan have been ongoing since June last year and have brought about several road and lane closures in the county town.

But now Shropshire Council has revealed the schedule for final works in the area as the finish line approaches.

While work is completed on Castle Foregate and New Park Road in connection with the creation of a new shared footway/cycleway, the council said arrangements are being made for the final resurfacing of roads around the gyratory area.

How Shrewsbury station gyratory will look after the works. Picture: Shropshire Council

But, as the works will involve removing the old road surface and replacing it with a new one, full road closures will be enforced for "safety reasons" and to ensure that works are completed as swiftly as possible, to reduce effects on residents and businesses.

Works on New Park Road and Castle Foregate will take place between Monday, July 7 and Friday, July 11 while works in the Station gyratory area will take place between Monday, July 21 and Thursday, July 31.

Shropshire Council said resurfacing works will be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am to minimise disruption. It added that no weekend works are planned and that access for residents and businesses within the closures will be "controlled and maintained" by operatives at the points that the road closures take effect.

Traffic in Shrewsbury while works to improve the area around Shrewsbury railway gyratory take place

Between Monday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 8, the old road surface on New Park Road and Castle Foregate (to Cross Street) will be removed.

Then, on July 9, manhole and drain covers will be adjusted before the new road surface will be laid between July 10 and July 11.

Meanwhile, final resurfacing works in the Station gyratory area between July 21 and 31 are outlined below:

Station gyratory

Monday, July 21 - old road surface on Castle Foregate is removed

Tuesday, July 22 - removal of old road surface on Smithfield Road

Wednesday, July 23 - new road surface (in part) on Castle Foregate is laid

Thursday, July 24 - new road surface (in part) on Castle Foregate/Howard Street junction/Castle Foregate and Smithfield Bus Station entrance junction is laid

Friday, July 25 - new surface on Smithfield Road is laid

Monday, July 28 - removal of old road surface on Chester Street, Ellesmere Road and Cross Street

Tuesday, July 29 - new road surface to part of Smithfield Road and part of Chester Street is laid

Wednesday, July 30 - new road surface to part of Chester Street and Cross Street is laid

Thursday, July 31- new road surface on Ellesmere Road, part of Chester Street and part of Smithfield Road is laid

Contractor McPhillips will also look to lay new road markings once road surfacing works have been completed - while roads are closed.

Shropshire Council said "additional time" up to August 15 has been allowed, should the "need arise" for road closures to complete this activity.

Residents and businesses have been warmed that equipment will be "noisy". The council stated that "more intrusive work", such as adjusting manhole and drain covers, will be undertaken earlier in evenings.

The authority added that daytime working was considered, but given the location of the works and volume of traffic in the area, this would cause "greater disruption" and mean the works take longer to complete.

A full diversion route will be in place for the works. Letters are also being issued to residents and businesses in the area.