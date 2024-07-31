Two mobile services saved in South Shropshire after Post Office u-turn

The organisation has backed out of its plans to step down more local services after MP Stuart Anderson voiced his concerns after receiving notice of the 'unplanned closure notice' on July 21.

The MP for South Shropshire wrote to the Chief Executive of the Post Office, Nick Read to relay his concerns for the plans, calling for action to ensure that services remain accessible and available for residents.

Anderson received a response on Monday, July 29 informing him that the decision has been "reconsidered," meaning that mobile services will continue at both Clunton and Clunbury.

The MP has welcomed the decision after many residents had contacted him to say how important and valued the Post Office services are, given Shropshire's rurality.

The Post Office confirmed that a further update to customers with details of the visiting times will be shared shortly, and Anderson has called on residents to show a greater support for the services.

The MP said: "After raising the issue directly with the Chief Executive of the Post Office, I am delighted that the decision has now been reconsidered and that mobile services will continue to be provided at Clunton and Clunbury.

"Enhancing public services is a key priority of mine, and I want to ensure that they remain as accessible and available as possible to residents across South Shropshire. So, I will continue to campaign for better protections for valued rural services such as these. I would also urge more residents to show their support for these great services."