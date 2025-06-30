Two women taken to hospital after crash on A442 near Telford

Emergency services were called to the A442 at Sutton Maddock, southeast of Telford, after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday (June 29).

The crash, which happened near Brick Kiln Lane at around 6.45pm, involved two saloon cars.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the service received "several 999 calls" about the crash.

The A442 near Sutton Maddock. Photo: Google

They added: "Two ambulances attended the scene and arrived to find one driver, a woman, with serious injuries.

"She was given treatment on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care.

"The second driver, a woman, was assessed and found with less serious injuries. She was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A442 at Sutton Maddock around 7pm yesterday. Two people were reported to have sustained injuries. No arrests made."