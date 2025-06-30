'I'm not a gazillionaire!' Shocked artist hit with £6k council tax bill after being 'foolishly honest'

Jessica Rose, who is originally from Wolverhampton but who has lived across the country, bought a new house in the Greenfields area of Shrewsbury in April this year.

It was a big moment for the 50-year-old artist, finally being able to own her own home after saving up for the property.

Due to the heating and hot water systems needing work before moving in, Jessica continued to live with her parents in Wolverhampton until the home was ready.

But contacting the council to update it about her impending status as a Shropshire Council area resident triggered an unwelcome response - thought to be due to some items of furniture being in the house.

As a result of her application the house was deemed a 'second property' under Shropshire Council's rules, and Jessica was landed with a £6,603.20 council tax bill - inflated by a 100 per cent premium for owning a second home.

The council, which has lifted the majority of the charge following a complaint, said that it had issued the bill based on 'information provided by the homeowner'.

The painter and printmaker said the council had told her "our interpretation of a second home is not yours" during discussions over the hefty bill.

She said she had initially wanted to get in touch with the council to ensure she got the 25 per cent single persons discount when she started paying council tax.

She said: "So I filled in the online form because you cannot talk to a human being.

"Foolishly I tried to be completely honest, said 'some work is going on but I expect to be moving in very soon'."

Jessica Rose was left stunned at the bill

She added: "At no point was it ever my second home, I was just staying in my mum and dad's spare room."

She explained her shock at seeing the bill for the first time, saying: "Obviously I have never seen a council tax bill of that size. I am not a gazillionaire!

"I looked at it properly and thought 'where has this come from?'. The second home thing, my first thought was it must be a complete mistake - I have never in my life owned or rented a second home."

She added: "I then got stuck in this quite Orwellian world where some mistake has been made, it is quite frightening even though you know you are right."

A spokeswoman for Shropshire Council explained its position, saying that it had issued the bill based on the information it received.

She said: "The classification of a second residence is a furnished property that is not a person's place of residence.

"Based on information provided by the homeowner, and in accordance with the council policy, a second home premium has been charged for any period that the property is not occupied as a main residence.

"While there is an exception for property in need of or undergoing major repair to make it habitable, this exception does not apply to substantially furnished dwellings."

Despite the majority of the bill being cancelled Jessica has still been left with £118.57 to pay - a bill which rankles with the artist.

She said: "I think it is the principle, because once these things appear on your bill then they can reappear."

She added: "If I pay it, it is an acknowledgement that I am a second home owner."