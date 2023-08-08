A Clun-derful time was had by all even as the heaven's opened for town carnival

Picture: Helen Brown

Only world wars, foot and mouth disease and a pandemic have brought a stop to the community enjoying their day out and so a little bit of water from the skies on Saturday was hardly likely to put townsfolk off enjoying a good time.

Picture: Helen Brown

Richard Bright, the carnival chairman for the last 22 years, said: "We had plenty of things for people to look at in the dry. We had 870 entries in the produce and arts and crafts tent."

Saturday's carnival was the climax of a week of activities in the town and brought a high percentage of townsfolk out to enjoy the sights. Fundraising events during the week included a treasure hunt, a folk night and a 5.2 mile race called the Clun Carnival Canter on Friday.

Picture: Helen Brown

Businesses flocked to support the occasion with SWS Broadband and Connexus being major backers, and the SPAR Clun and The White Horse Inn, Clun, providing prizes for the canter.

Mr Bright, who runs the Bright Flowers florist and general store business in the town centre, said it was too early to say how they have done financially.

"We have costs of £5,000 and we are pleased if we break even," said Mr Bright.

Picture: Helen Brown

"I would like to thank everyone that helped with the week's events and Saturday's show day itself," he said, praising the 100 or so volunteers who give up their time for the community.

"The carnival started in the 1870s and I have been on the committee for 40 years and for 22 years as the chairman," said Mr Bright.

"It is a really traditional show where the town shows tremendous community spirit," he said.

Mr Bright praised local hero and newsletter editor Joan Kerry for opening the carnival.